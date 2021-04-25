Chemicals in plastic, electronics are lowering fertility in men and women

Hari Sreenivasan:

Shanna Awan is a leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologist and professor of environmental and public health at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York City's Mount Sinai hospital.

She's been studying the impact of chemicals found in everyday products like plastics and electronics on infertility.

I spoke with her recently about her latest book: "Count Down: How Our Modern World is Threatening Sperm Counts, Altering Male and Female Reproductive Development, and Imperiling the Future of the Human Race."

So what are those chemicals found in, around us, how are we interacting with them and what is the risk that they pose during conception and in utero?