Does a president’s first 100 days reveal anything about the next four years?

Then, with huge Congressional majorities, Roosevelt began to vastly broaden the scope of federal action: a new agency to save family farms…a Civilian Conservation Corps to put people to work planting trees and cleaning rivers; the start of a public works program that would ultimately build dams and electrify rural America.

Within a hundred days, 15 major pieces of legislation had been passed, and a benchmark for all future Presidents was set.

But does a President's first 100 days really tell us much about how the next four years will emerge? The answer seems to be a not entirely satisfying: sometimes yes, sometimes no.