Childhood vaccination rates dropped amid the pandemic. Will they rebound?

Health experts in the U.S. are worried too many children are not receiving the standard childhood vaccinations they need. In the beginning of the pandemic, doctors’ offices told people to stay away in order to control the spread of the virus. Now, it’s possible parents listened too well, as standard vaccinations inch upward but remain below target levels. Stephanie Sy reports from Michigan.
