How China is driving the future of electric cars

Judy Woodruff:

China has historically been known more for the pollution it produces than the gas it saves.

But China is now also the world's largest market for electric cars. And China's electric vehicle market is transforming not only Chinese automakers, but forcing international companies to ramp up production as well.

With the support of the Pulitzer Center, we return to our series "China: Power & Prosperity."

Special correspondent Katrina Yu begins her report in Hefei, China.