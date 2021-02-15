China overhauls Hong Kong’s education system amid ongoing crackdown

Divya Gopalan:

Beijing says the national security law is necessary to make scenes like this, the anti-government protests of 2019, a thing of the past. Almost 100 people have been arrested under the law since it took effect on July 1.

While most of the focus is on high-profile national security law cases, the legal system here is being tested regularly. Almost every day, there are cases going through the city's courts related to the 2019 protests and other demonstrations calling for democracy. Those being prosecuted includes former protests, human rights and democracy activists and even journalists.

According to official figures, around a fifth of the 10,200 people arrested in connection with the social unrest of 2019 have been prosecuted, and roughly 200 have been sentenced to prison.

In November, one of the top Chinese officials in Hong Kong said reforms were needed for the city's judiciary, saying that the word patriotism needs to be included in the core values of Hong Kong society. The details of the reforms are unclear.

But Holden Chow, a lawyer, legislative councillor and vice president of Hong Kong's biggest pro-Beijing political party, agrees that changes are needed. He is calling for the judiciary to set up a sentencing council.