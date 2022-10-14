Chinese President Xi tightens grip on authority amid fears of a return to one-man politics

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Patrick Fok
China is holding its most important political meeting in decades. The Communist Party’s 20th National Congress will see a shake-up of the country’s leadership but the top job is all but secured with President Xi Jinping to remain at the helm. It comes amid growing fears about what a return to one-man politics might mean for the future of the country. Special correspondent Patrick Fok reports.
