Chinese President Xi tightens grip on authority amid fears of a return to one-man politics

Patrick Fok

China is holding its most important political meeting in decades. The Communist Party’s 20th National Congress will see a shake-up of the country’s leadership but the top job is all but secured with President Xi Jinping to remain at the helm. It comes amid growing fears about what a return to one-man politics might mean for the future of the country. Special correspondent Patrick Fok reports.

Patrick Fok

