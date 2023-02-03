Chinese surveillance balloon over U.S. raises tensions in already strained relationship

Nick Schifrin:

This morning spotted 1,000 miles to the southeast above St. Joseph, Missouri. The U.S. calls it a spy balloon. Beijing today called it a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological purposes, that deviated far from its plan course.

"The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship in the U.S. airspace due to force majeure," or uncontrolled forces.

But senior U.S. officials say it is maneuverable, designed for surveillance, and Beijing was — quote — "trying to fly this balloon over sensitive sites." Montana is home to one of the U.S.' three intercontinental ballistic missile silos.

Yesterday, the U.S. mobilized F-22 jets. But administration officials says President Biden took his military advisers advice and decided not to shoot the balloon down because of the risk to people on the ground.