Cindy McCain on her new role as head of the UN World Food Programme

Nick Schifrin:

Cindy McCain, businesswoman, philanthropist and, most recently, U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, became the WFP's 14th executive director last month.

Her first trip to the field in that role is to Somalia, which is facing its worst drought in 40 years that killed last year an estimated 43,000 people.

Ambassador McCain joins us from the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Ambassador McCain, thank you very much. Welcome to the "NewsHour."

What are the conditions that Somalis face?