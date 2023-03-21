World Food Programme director discusses how to address growing global hunger

David Beasley:

Well, it's a heck of a commitment. It really is. This is not a 9:00-to-5:00 job. It's seven days a week.

And Cindy and I have been working together tirelessly already. Our transition teams are working together, so she hits the ground running. There was so much that I didn't know. And she comes in and actually knowing a lot more than I did when I came in.

And so I have no doubt that she will be able to take the reins and move the operation forward in a way that's needed. I did what I needed to do for six years. And I have no doubt she's the right person at the right time at a time like this. And she has a capacity to bring Democrats and Republicans together in the United States.

We also get great support from Canada and other nations in the neighborhood, so to speak. So she will be — she will be tested in a lot of ways, but I have no doubt she will be able to do it. As I have told her, stay focused. Don't let the noise distract you. Stay focused on what the poorest of the poor and the vulnerable people need. And that will be a victory.