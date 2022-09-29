City leader describes damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Venice, Florida

Amna Nawaz:

The city of Venice about an hour south of Tampa on Florida's west coast avoided a direct hit, but still took its share of damage.

Nick Pachota is the vice mayor of Venice, and he joins me by phone now.

Mr. Vice Mayor, thank you for joining us.

Let's just start with what it looks like in your community right now. What do you see around you? What's the extent of the damage?

Nick Pachota, Vice Mayor of Venice, Florida: Yes, thank you for having me.

So, basically, we have a lot of mobile home parks that have — all have the same sort of damage. We have some single family dwelling damage, a lot of standing water in the roadways, trees down, power lines down. Currently, our city is pretty much without power and without cell phone service. Airport has sustained damage. So it's pretty widespread.