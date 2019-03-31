Climate change pushes Florida’s mangroves north

Hari Sreenivasan:

The effects of climate change can be hard to see – but in Florida there is a clear visual marker: the mangrove. As freezing cold weather in some parts of the state become less common, this tropical plant has been taking root –and further north of its usual range.

It's a transition that scientists are closely following and a climate change story where there may actually be some positive side effects.

This story is produced in partnership with climate central, a nonprofit science and news organization and is part of our ongoing series, "Peril and Promise: The challenge of climate change."