Climate change is making extreme weather events more common: study

Claudia Tebaldi:

I feel as if we should communicate the fact that even if these targets are useful targets to have in mind, that exceeding them for for a few decades and meanwhile, adapting to what these changes are bringing and developing technology that will help us reduce our footprint on the planet is going to to be OK. And the hope is that both these adaptations and the technology will allow us to come back to a temperature that is going to be more favorable to our way of living. It's also important to think of these as a problem with many complementary solutions. And so I think one big message of the report was every little bit counts and you can read these in a negative way. Every little bit of warming would make things worse. But also every little bit of warming that we save will help us make the problem a little less daunting to face.