Taliban raises flag, get ready to form government, 20 years after 9/11

Jackie Northam:

Well, just today, just today, obviously, the minister of higher education just came out with an edict that women will still be allowed to go to school, even higher education. But now the classes are going to be separated between men and women, either with physically separated, and also that women are going to have to use Islamic dress. And they didn't expand on that. So we don't know what that just means, a hijab, a headscarf or something, or if it's going to be the full burqa.

What's interesting is because the eyes of the world are on the Taliban and watching, scrutinizing what they're doing it could be at the beginning that it could just be a headdress. But then as the days go on, in the weeks in the media spotlight dies down in that it's hard to say what we're going to see.

The other thing that they came up with, as well as they've decided to recreate their version of the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice. And I'm not sure if you recall from when they were in power before this allowed the Taliban to roam the streets. And if they felt that you weren't adhering to the purest form of Islam, they would punish you. They would whip you. And adhering to the purest form of Islam would be not flying a kite, not playing music and that kind of thing. So they've reinstated their version of that