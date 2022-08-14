Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at President Biden's latest legislative wins and the latest legal jeopardy facing former President Trump. Then, a dive into the damaging effects of marine heat waves, like the one currently driving up temperatures in the Mediterranean Sea. Plus, writer and actor Abbi Jacobson discusses her reimagining of "A League of Their Own."
