Democrats celebrate legislative win in passing of climate, health and tax bill

Congressional Democrats are celebrating a landmark legislative victory after passing the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden is set to sign into law this week. Meanwhile, the Justice Department is investigating Donald Trump for potentially violating the Espionage Act after classified documents were found in his home. Special correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

