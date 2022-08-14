Democrats celebrate legislative win in passing of climate, health and tax bill

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Congressional Democrats are celebrating a landmark legislative victory after passing the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden is set to sign into law this week. Meanwhile, the Justice Department is investigating Donald Trump for potentially violating the Espionage Act after classified documents were found in his home. Special correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: