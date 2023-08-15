Young activists in Montana win landmark climate change lawsuit against state

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Dorothy Hastings
Dorothy Hastings
Leave your feedback
Monday, a judge in Montana sided with a group of young environmental activists who argued the state was violating its constitution by promoting fossil fuel development without considering the impact on climate change. William Brangham examined the arguments on both sides of the case before the trial and reports on the ruling's implications in Montana and nationwide.
Watch the Full Episode
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Support Provided By:
Learn more