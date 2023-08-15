Young activists in Montana win landmark climate change lawsuit against state

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

By —

Dorothy Hastings

Audio

Monday, a judge in Montana sided with a group of young environmental activists who argued the state was violating its constitution by promoting fossil fuel development without considering the impact on climate change. William Brangham examined the arguments on both sides of the case before the trial and reports on the ruling's implications in Montana and nationwide.

Listen to this Segment

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

@WmBrangham
By —

Dorothy Hastings

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch