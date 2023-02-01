College Board releases African American Studies course framework after DeSantis criticism

The College Board released the official framework of a new Advanced Placement course on African American Studies. It comes after criticism from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who said the initial curriculum violated a state law limiting teachings on race in public schools. David Coleman and Brandi Waters of the College Board joined Geoff Bennett to discuss the course and the controversy.

