Collins says he’s putting House Intelligence ‘on notice’ about rushing impeachment

Rep. Doug Collins:

Well, I think the big takeaway from today is nothing new.

This was nothing — the hearing was just a regurgitation of what we had been — heard leaked out from Adam Schiff in the closed-door hearings. We have already seen the transcripts from both of these witnesses.

So, really, what we heard today was just simply a public airing of what we have already read, I guess sort of — making a TV kind of movie out of a transcript already there.

But the big takeaway at the end of the day was, there's nothing new here. We go back to basics then. If there's nothing new in the testimony, then what do we know? We know that the call itself, there was no quid pro quo.

We know that from — coming out from today, there was no linkage. In fact, Mr. — Ambassador Taylor kept saying there was no linkage that he had. He had conversations with Zelensky in which it never came up. We also found that they did get the aid and they did nothing to get it.

So as we look forward to this, and that there was no pressure — so, at the end of the day, I sort of ask the question — and I have heard all these comments about how amazing this day was.

At the end of the day, there was nothing new here.