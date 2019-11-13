Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 13, 2019

Who is testifying today?

Bill Taylor

George Kent

Who is testifying next?

Nov 13

Bill Taylor

Nov 13

George Kent

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Rep. Jordan’s full questioning of Taylor on first day of Trump impeachment hearings

Politics

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan has told the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine that he is “wrong” to have said there was a clear understanding that President Donald Trump was withholding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigations of Democrats.

Jordan was questioning William Taylor during the first public hearing in the House impeachment inquiry on Nov. 13. Watch in the player above.

Taylor has said his understanding was based on conversations with other diplomats. But Jordan said the president of Ukraine never announced an investigation and the aid was eventually released.

READ MORE: How lessons from the Mueller hearing will guide the impeachment hearings

The aid was released in September following an outcry in the U.S. Congress.

Jordan mockingly called Taylor the Democrats’ “star witness” and said he’s “seen church prayer chains that are easier to understand than this.”

Taylor responded that he didn’t consider himself a star witness.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 13 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 1

  2. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  3. Read Nov 13 WATCH: Rep. Jordan’s full questioning of Taylor on first day of Trump impeachment hearings

  4. Read Nov 13 WATCH: GOP counsel’s full questioning of Kent and Taylor

  5. Read Nov 13 How Trump is responding to the 1st public impeachment hearing

The Latest