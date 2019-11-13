Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
WATCH: GOP counsel’s full questioning of Kent and Taylor

Politics

A lawyer handling the questioning for Republican lawmakers during the impeachment proceedings is suggesting that the Trump administration’s interactions with Ukraine could have been more “outlandish” than they actually were.

Steve Castor questioned William Taylor as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Watch in the player above.

Steve Castor asked William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, if the “irregular channel” the administration used for outreach to Ukraine was “not as outlandish as it could be.”

READ MORE: Trump’s conversation with the Ukranian president, annotated

Taylor laughed, but then conceded that it was not.

Taylor has described an “irregular channel” in which Ukraine policy was delegated to President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, for the purpose of advancing the president’s personal and political interests.

