Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka on her journey to the stage and connecting with audiences

Turning her interesting, sometimes tumultuous, life story into comedy comes naturally for Atsuko Okatsuka. Amna Nawaz sat down with her recently to see how that humor lands with an ever-growing audience and helps her sort out that life story. It's for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

