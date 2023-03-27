Comedian Margaret Cho reflects on her career and the role of standup in activism

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Audio

Margaret Cho is a trailblazer in the world of standup comedy, and a bold and unapologetic voice on social and political matters. She’s now celebrating 40 years of making people laugh and drawing attention to the issues of the day. Geoff Bennett met up with her recently at the Warner Theater in Washington, D.C. for our ongoing arts and culture series, Canvas.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.

@Annedavenport

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch