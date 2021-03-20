“A deep well of shame” actress Margaret Cho on how some Asian Americans experience racism

Margaret Cho:

It's really wondering all about all of the incidents that are not reported, because I think, at least from my family, we have such a deep well of shame when it comes to racism and how much we don't want to upset other members of our family, of our community by sharing what happened. I think this practice comes out of PTSD from wartime, you know, and having all of these things occur in your family's history. And then to bring it over here looking for the American dream, for some kind of escape from all of the trauma that we experience there. And then to have this new, new terrible thing, racism, which my family experienced, such intense racism coming to San Francisco from Korea in 1964 that they've never discussed. And I think all of these incidents now bring up so much shame, so much heartache, so much past trauma that I'm sure this is so underreported.