How Houston has transformed its airports into hubs for art

Alton DuLaney:

This is one of my favorite pieces, this really beautiful multi-panel mural. It's by local artist Libby Masterson. Libby comes from a family of jewelry makers. You can see there's a lot of jewel tone qualities going on here. But she's also a great traveler and loves to travel and explore new places. So this is from one of her travels, and it's kind of her view out the window of the airplane. Passengers really love this piece, as do I. Really makes me want to get on a plane and go somewhere