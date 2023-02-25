Concerns rise over treatment of human workers behind AI technology

Artificial intelligence is now woven into things we see and do every day, from searching on Google to filing taxes to using speak-to-text on a phone. Thought by many to be powered only by computers, the technology often relies on a massive human workforce. Sonam Jindal with the nonprofit coalition Partnership on AI joins Lisa Desjardins to discuss concerns about how those workers are treated.

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

