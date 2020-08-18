What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Conviction in Hariri case increases pressure on Hezbollah

Jane Ferguson
By —

Jane Ferguson

A special international tribunal has found a Hezbollah agent guilty of assassinating former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri in a deadly blast 15 years ago. Although the decision doesn’t implicate Hezbollah explicitly, it comes at a tense moment for the U.S.-designated terror group, on whom political and financial pressure is growing. Special correspondent Jane Ferguson reports from Beirut.

Jane Ferguson
By —

Jane Ferguson

Jane is a Beirut-based Special Correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. Reporting highlights include front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy. Before coming to the NewsHour Jane reported extensively for Al Jazeera English and CNN International. She has lived in the Middle East for 10 years and is fluent in Arabic.

@JaneFerguson5

