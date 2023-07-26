Coral reefs off coast of Florida bleached as water temperatures top 100 degrees Fahrenheit

William Brangham:

As heat waves roll across so much of the world, oceans are also heating up.

Surface temperatures in many oceans are right now breaking historical records, including in the Atlantic, where these warmer waters threaten ocean life and coral reefs. For example, off the coast of Southern Florida, surface water temperatures have topped a shocking 100 degrees Fahrenheit, triggering a sudden massive bleaching event on some coral reefs.

To help us understand more about what's happening and what can be done, we're joined by Katey Lesneski. She studies the coral reefs at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Katey Lesneski, it is so good to have you on the "NewsHour."

I know you have been diving in some of the reefs recently. I can't imagine what it's like swimming in water that is that warm. Can you just tell us a little bit about what you have been seeing on those reefs?