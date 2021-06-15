Coronavirus Delta variant ‘may hit us pretty hard’ this fall. Here’s what you need to know

Judy Woodruff:

Six hundred thousand, that is the estimated number of Americans who have now died from COVID.

The latest data from Johns Hopkins University come at a bittersweet moment. Two states once hit hard by the pandemic, California and New York, ended nearly all health restrictions on businesses and gatherings today. More than 65 percent of all individuals over the age of 18 have gotten at least one dose, but those percentages are significantly lower in some places.

Well under half of adults in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, and Wyoming have had at least one shot.

We look at the latest, even as concerns grow about some of the variants.

Dr. Robert Wachter is the chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. And he joins us now.

Dr. Wachter, thank you very much for being with us.

As we mourn our losses — and they are significant — we are, as we just pointed out, seeing some moments of progress, are we not?

Dr. Robert Wachter, University of California, San Francisco: We are.

I would say, you got it right. It's a bittersweet day; 600,000 people have passed away in the United States. That's more people than live in the city of Baltimore or the city of Milwaukee. So it's staggering, and it's also staggering to think that many could have been saved if we had responded better.

But the vaccination is going generally quite well. And the case rates, the hospitalization rates and the death rates have come down massively. So we find ourselves in a good place. And it is appropriate for us to be opening up and getting back toward normal, although there are a few clouds still on the horizon.