Costs of fast fashion fuel a rise in thrift shopping

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Americans generated 13 million tons of clothing and footwear waste in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Cutting down those numbers is a daunting task, but some young people are turning to thrift shopping to help the environment and their wallets. Rhode Island PBS Weekly's Isabella Jibilian reports.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: