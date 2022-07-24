Costs of fast fashion fuel a rise in thrift shopping

Americans generated 13 million tons of clothing and footwear waste in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Cutting down those numbers is a daunting task, but some young people are turning to thrift shopping to help the environment and their wallets. Rhode Island PBS Weekly's Isabella Jibilian reports.

