Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, the global climate emergency hits home with fires burning uncontrollably in California and much of the country under heat advisories. Then, the economic and environmental costs of buying new clothes fuel a more sustainable thrifting trend. Plus, NPR television critic Eric Deggans walks us through some of his top summer picks.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: