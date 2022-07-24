July 24, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, the global climate emergency hits home with fires burning uncontrollably in California and much of the country under heat advisories. Then, the economic and environmental costs of buying new clothes fuel a more sustainable thrifting trend. Plus, NPR television critic Eric Deggans walks us through some of his top summer picks.

