Miles O'Brien
Kate Tobin
Will Toubman
As leaders around the world search for cleaner energy solutions to fight climate change, a question has emerged: Could hydrogen be the clean fuel of the future? Planes, trains, cars and buses need lighter and longer-lasting power than batteries can provide, some scientists say. Science correspondent Miles O’Brien explores the possibilities of hydrogen-powered engines and whether they can deliver.
Miles O’Brien is a veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.
