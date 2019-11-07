Could selling PG&E to its customers help solve California’s power problems?

William Brangham:

That's right Judy.

PG&E is the largest investor-owned utility in any one state. They serve 15 million customers. Last year, PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection because it's $30 billion in debt because of liabilities from last years fires.

Because of the company's poor record, mayors of more than a dozen cities and towns in California are calling for a buyout of PG&E. They want to turn it into a customer-owned cooperative instead.

This coalition of mayors, representing a third of all of PG&E's customers, is asking the state's utility commission to consider their proposal before approving any bankruptcy plan.

How this all would work is the subject of many questions.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is the mayor who first proposed this. And he joins me now via Skype.

Mayor, thank you very, very much for being here.

For those of us who do not live in California and have not been experiencing these fires and these blackouts, can you just give us a sense of the anger and the discontent that you're hearing from people about PG&E?