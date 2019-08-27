Could Trump really host the next G-7 at one of his own properties?

David Fahrenthold:

You're right that we don't know for sure.

This is such a dusty and sort of untouched area of federal law. No president had ever gotten close to sort of stepping over the line here before Trump, who just jumped over the line.

And so the federal courts have been trying to catch up and figure out, what did this — what did the founding fathers mean? What does an emolument mean? Is this illegal?

So three lawsuits were fired — were filed accusing Trump of violating the Emoluments Clause. Two have now been dismissed, on the grounds that the people who brought them didn't have the standing to sue Trump in the first place.

The one remaining one was filed by a bunch of congressional Democrats. That is still going, but it's on hold now while Trump appeals it to a higher court to try to dismiss it.

So that basic question, does an emolument in the Constitution, does that mean just a plain old bribe of money given to Trump for him doing something, doing a favor? Or could it mean a payment for a ballroom or hotel room, where the foreign government pays Trump, but gets something in return?

The courts haven't ruled on that yet.