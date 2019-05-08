What new financial details reveal about Trump’s business empire

Judy Woodruff:

Congressional Democrats are expected to decide tomorrow whether they will go to court to obtain President Trump's recent tax returns.

The president broke with modern tradition by refusing to release his returns. Democrats and other experts have questioned whether there could be information about foreign investors, about debts or other business arrangements in those returns.

Today, the New York State Senate approved a bill that would allow the president's state tax records to be turned over to Congress.

As William Brangham tells us, this line of inquiry picked up new fuel overnight after a New York Times investigation shed light on the president's past tax records and his large business losses.