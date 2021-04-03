Crackdown on online hate speech pushes extremists to other platforms

In a Congressional hearing last week the heads of Facebook and Twitter said they're taking measures to slow the spread of hate speech and conspiracies on their sites in the wake of the Jan 6 insurrection. But a crackdown on mainstream platforms is pushing extremists onto less monitored forums. Simon Ostrovsky reports as part of our series, “Exploring Hate: Antisemitism, Racism and Extremism."

A Zoom representative's response to PBS NewsHour Weekend regarding this story:

“Like all companies, users of Zoom are required to abide by applicable laws and our own policies when using our services, including Zoom’s Terms of Service and Community Standards, which include policies prohibiting abuse, threatening conduct, and the promotion or glorification of violence and violent extremism on the platform.

When we are made aware of a potential violation of our policies, our Trust & Safety team reviews the facts and circumstances of the conduct in question. Then we make a determination about whether that conduct violates our policies and, if so, what remedial action is warranted.

We have asked PBS for more information about the meetings referenced in this report and are committed to reviewing the facts and taking appropriate action consistent with our policies.

We encourage our users to report any instances of suspected violations to our Terms of Service or Community Standards at https://zoom.us/trust-form.”