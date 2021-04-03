From the financial crisis to Trump: An editor’s notes on power

Christopher Booker:

The photo album Lionel Barber managed to assemble during his tenure as editor of the Financial Times is like a flipbook of global power.

His 15 years running one of the world's most well known financial newspapers brought a steady stream of interactions with CEO's like Disney's Bob Iger and world leaders like Gordon Brown, Vladmir Putin and Donald Trump.

No longer sitting in the captain's chair of the pink business paper, he's published a book: The Powerful and the Damned – Private Diaries in Turbulent Times.

From the financial crisis to Brexit and the election of Donald Trump, Barber's notes not only peel back a bit of the curtain that surrounded the individuals at the forefront of those moments but offer an unflinching analysis of he, as editor of a newspaper charged with covering them, responded.