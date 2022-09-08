Uncle’s abdication led to Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign on the throne

Judy Woodruff:

As we have mentioned, Queen Elizabeth was the longest serving monarch in Britain's history.

And it's worth noting the event that changed the course of her life and influenced her reign, her uncle Edward's abdication from the throne, so that he could marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

A short time ago, I spoke about the queen's legacy with Anne Sebba. She's a biographer and the author of "That Woman: The Life of Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor."

Anne Sebba, thank you very much for joining us on this sad day for Great Britain.

We can't even think of the country without thinking of Queen Elizabeth, can we?

Anne Sebba, Author, "That Woman: The Life of Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor": Absolutely not.

It's such a privilege. Thank you for inviting me to share my thoughts.

I think the most extraordinary thing is that, obviously, for a woman of 96 in frail health, one had to expect that she would eventually die. And yet the sense of shock today is absolutely palpable. I can only tell you that London, where I am, and not Balmoral, where she died, is absolutely in shock. The mood is very somber, indeed.