Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall on resilience and authenticity

For Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall, the path to success has been anything but easy. For our Weekend Spotlight, Geoff Bennett spoke with Marshall about her new memoir, "You've Been Chosen: Thriving Through the Unexpected," and her personal and professional journey to becoming the NBA's first Black woman CEO.

