Data shows massive disparity in excess deaths among Black Americans

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Dorothy Hastings
Dorothy Hastings
Leave your feedback
A pair of new studies from the Journal of the American Medical Association found that the toll of racial disparities in health for Black Americans is even starker than we knew. From 1999 to 2020, Black Americans experienced 1.63 million excess deaths compared to white Americans and COVID widened the gap even further. Amna Nawaz discussed the significance of this data with Dr. Lisa Cooper.
Watch the Full Episode
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more