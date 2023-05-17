Data shows massive disparity in excess deaths among Black Americans

A pair of new studies from the Journal of the American Medical Association found that the toll of racial disparities in health for Black Americans is even starker than we knew. From 1999 to 2020, Black Americans experienced 1.63 million excess deaths compared to white Americans and COVID widened the gap even further. Amna Nawaz discussed the significance of this data with Dr. Lisa Cooper.

