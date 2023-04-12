Rural healthcare access at risk as public health efforts become politicized

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Dr. Alok Patel
Dr. Alok Patel
The pandemic highlighted the power of local health departments and brought backlash from people who said these authorities were overreaching. In the wake of the turmoil, many were overhauled, leaving an outsized impact on rural parts of the country. With support from the Pulitzer Center and in collaboration with the Global Health Reporting Center, Dr. Alok Patel reports for our series, Rural RX.
