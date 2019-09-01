Police identify Texas gunman in attack that left 7 dead

Megan Thompson:

The rampage began with what Texas law enforcement officials say was a routine traffic stop on Saturday around 3:15 pm local time in Midland, a small city in western Texas.

From inside his car the driver opened fire, hitting a state trooper, and sped off.

The suspect described as a white man in his 30s shot randomly at civilians with an AR-type rifle as he led law enforcement on a chase from Midland to neighboring Odessa.

At one point, the suspect hijacked a postal service van, killing a postal worker, and continued his shooting spree. When it was over, 7 people were dead, ages 15 to 57, and more than 20 were wounded.

Terrified motorists captured the chase on their cell phones. While people evacuated from a movie theater in Odessa fled into the parking lot.

Law enforcement officials have not yet released a list of the victims and said they are still investigating the motive of the gunman.