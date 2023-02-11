News Wrap: U.S. military searches for object shot down near Alaska

In our news wrap Saturday, the U.S. military is searching for the remains of an unidentified object shot down off the coast of Alaska Friday, Trump’s legal team turned over more classified materials to federal investigators, and police in Raleigh, North Carolina released video footage of the violent arrest of a Black man who died shortly after officers repeatedly used stun guns on him.

