Why more states are requiring consent for pelvic exams on unconscious patients

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Audio

Medical schools, medical students and state legislatures are grappling with the little-discussed but sometimes common practice of performing pelvic exams for training purposes on unconscious patients without their knowledge. Alexandra Fountain, a medical student in Ohio, and Phoebe Friesen, a bioethicist at McGill University, join Lisa Desjardins to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews
Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch