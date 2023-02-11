Why more states are requiring consent for pelvic exams on unconscious patients

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Lisa Desjardins
Claire Mufson
Medical schools, medical students and state legislatures are grappling with the little-discussed but sometimes common practice of performing pelvic exams for training purposes on unconscious patients without their knowledge. Alexandra Fountain, a medical student in Ohio, and Phoebe Friesen, a bioethicist at McGill University, join Lisa Desjardins to discuss.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
