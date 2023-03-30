Debate over raising debt ceiling heats up on Capitol Hill

A looming global financial crisis of Congress’s own making is still months away, but time is already running short on Capitol Hill. Congressional Correspondent Lisa Desjardins caught up with lawmakers before they left town for the long Easter break.

