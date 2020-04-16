Debate resurfaces over origins of novel coronavirus

Luciana Borio:

That's right.

So it might not be possible just through the scientific means and analysis of the strain. It may need some other type of investigation that is being taken — undertaken by the intelligence community to see what other information may have been available with respect to communications, for example, around the time.

But it may be very difficult. And we know that biological threats in general can be very difficult to attribute in a potential source.

But, you know, there's — again, either way, what we have to remember today is that we have a pandemic on our hands, and the most important thing to focus on right now is to contain it. There will be a time when we're going to be able to go back and say, what happened?

And I have to say that there's more to do globally to minimize human exposure to wildlife in those wet markets, because, clearly, they pose a threat to our security. And there's also more that we have to do to be able to make sure that experimentations with pathogens of pandemic potential, like coronaviruses, are done in a way that meet very stringent biological safety standards.