Decades after Title IX, girls face tough battles on and off the sports field

Judy Woodruff:

It's been nearly 50 years since the passage of Title IX, a landmark civil rights law prohibiting sex-based discrimination at federally funded schools, including in athletic programs.

But violations still exist. Schools often provide better opportunities and benefits for boys sports.

Amna Nawaz takes a look at one San Diego area high school team that fought to settle the score.

This story is a partnership with the Shirley Povich Center for Sports and the Howard Center For Investigative Journalism, both at the University of Maryland's Merrill College of Journalism.