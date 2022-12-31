Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are matched!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

News Wrap: Russian missiles destroy homes and cars in Kyiv

Audio

In our news wrap Saturday, a fresh wave of Russian missile strikes hit Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, killing at least one person and wounding more than a dozen, and an Arizona state appeals court ruled that doctors cannot be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that would have banned nearly all abortions.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch