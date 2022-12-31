News Wrap: Russian missiles destroy homes and cars in Kyiv

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Saturday, a fresh wave of Russian missile strikes hit Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, killing at least one person and wounding more than a dozen, and an Arizona state appeals court ruled that doctors cannot be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that would have banned nearly all abortions.
