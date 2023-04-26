Demand for electric vehicles growing, but can charging network keep up?

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Miles O'Brien
Demand for electric vehicles is growing and a new report forecasts that one out of every five vehicles sold worldwide this year will be electric. But charging those vehicles and getting the power you need when you want it can be more complicated. Science Correspondent Miles O'Brien found that out for himself on a road trip in California. He reports in conjunction with Nova's "Chasing Carbon Zero."
Miles O’Brien is a veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.
