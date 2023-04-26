Demand for electric vehicles growing, but can charging network keep up?

Miles O'Brien
By —

Miles O'Brien

Audio

Demand for electric vehicles is growing and a new report forecasts that one out of every five vehicles sold worldwide this year will be electric. But charging those vehicles and getting the power you need when you want it can be more complicated. Science Correspondent Miles O'Brien found that out for himself on a road trip in California. He reports in conjunction with Nova's "Chasing Carbon Zero."

Listen to this Segment

Miles O'Brien
By —

Miles O'Brien

Miles O’Brien is a veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.

@milesobrien

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch