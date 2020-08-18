What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic National Convention

Day 2

Schedule

10am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Live

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff in 11 minutes

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 2 in 1 hour

Keynote Address

Roll Call Across America

Former second lady Jill Biden

Latest Election News

Democratic delegates gear up to support Biden — from afar

Audio

More than 35 million Americans voted in Democratic presidential primaries this year. But when it comes to officially nominating former Vice President Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night, nearly 4,000 delegates have the responsibility. This year, the delegates will be mostly watching from home. Here is what some of them had to say about their role and virtual attendance.

Listen to this Segment

