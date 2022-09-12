Democratic groups spend money on Republican primaries to nominate less appealing opponents

Laura Barrón-López
In primary contests in New Hampshire, money is pouring in for Republican candidates from an unusual source. Democratic groups are spending millions of dollars in an attempt to ensure their candidates face less appealing opponents in the general election. Laura Barrón-López reports.

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

